Google Agreed To Huge Breakup Fee If Motorola Deal Doesn't Go Through

Google agreed to pay $2.5 billion to Motorola if the planned $12.5 billion acquisition falls through.



Bloomberg reported the news, citing unnamed sources.

If true, that’s about six times the normal breakup fee. That shows incredible confidence from Google that the buy will pass regulatory muster, and also suggests that Google really, really wanted the deal.

See also: Buying Motorola Helps Google Solve These Three Problems With Android.

