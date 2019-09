Here’s a funny ad from Google in Turkey via Copyranter. A Google rep tells us this ad is pitching Adwords.



It stood out to use because we don’t think of Google as running many print ads. But, a rep for the company says, “there’s nothing unusual about the Turkey ads.” Google runs them around the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.