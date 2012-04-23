Google Introduces A New Ad Product It Hopes Is As Lucrative As Search

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Officially launching yesterday, AdWords for Video is Google’s latest stab in the advertising world, reports TechCrunch.The aim is to make something as big and scary as a video advertising campaign as simple and straightforward as a Google AdWords campaign.



AdWords for Video will integrate directly with the AdWords Dashboard, letting advertisers buy “TrueView” ad units, which puts ads in in YouTube videos, in search results, and across the company’s display network.

When the product was announced a few weeks ago, YouTube executives imagined a world in which AdWords for Video could generate as much revenue as Google Search. Only time will tell.

