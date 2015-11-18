Most of the top 10 brands we were Googling 15 years ago are nowhere near as popular today

Google’s AdWords search advertising business marks its 15th anniversary on Wednesday.

To celebrate, Google has released an infographic, showcasing 2001’s most searched-for brands.

The full top 10 ranking shows just how much things have changed in 15 years.

Note on methodology: Google’s “interest” graphs represent search interest relative to the highest point on the chart. For example, if at most 10% of searches for the given region and time frame were for “pizza,” Google would consider this 100. It doesn’t convey absolute search volume.

10. Canon. The company is still a global photography superpower, but interest for the brand among consumers has significantly waned over time. Google Trends 9. Honda. The automaker has mostly maintained its search share over the past decade or so, one of the outliers in the ranking. Google Trends 8. Ferrari. People still love looking at Ferraris online, but not quite as much as they did before. Google Trends 7. Oracle. Far fewer people are interested in Oracle now. Google Trends 6. Dell. Once the king of computing, now usurped by consumers' love for mobile devices. Google Trends 5. Adobe. The company is still a huge corporate entity, but fewer consumers are searching for its brand name, perhaps because the internet now is less reliant on Adobe Flash with the launch of HTML5. Google Trends 4. Palm. Remember the Palm Pre, the personal digital assistant? The brand was another victim to the rise of smartphones. The company was acquired by HP in 2010, which later sold the trademark to a Chinese shelf corporation. Google Trends 3. BMW. The German automaker has maintained a solid share of search interest over the years. Google Trends 2. Sony. While the popularity of its PlayStation product remains strong, consumer interest has waned for the Sony brand, which has struggled to maintain its electronics leadership of decades past. Google Trends 1. Nokia. Once the leader in mobile phone hardware, Nokia now barely exists as a consumer brand. Google Trends

