INSTANT MBA: Google Advisor Says Not To Worry About specialisation In Your Career

Today’s advice comes from Omid Kordestani, senior advisor to Google execs via Stanford Business on YouTube:“Don’t worry too much about specialisation or learning exactly everything you wanted to learn and just be open to surprises and to challenging yourself and your comfort zone.”



Kordestani says not to get stuck at one company and in one position because it may not be the one that you were meant to pursue.

The advisor was set on the idea that he should go into banking before he realised his passion for startups. Today he is a senior advisor at Google and has been with the company since 1999.

Kordestani says instead of getting bogged down in specialisation and one subject matter, learn from everyone around you and develop a “portfolio of wisdom” based on all of your experiences. This will help you figure out what part of the business world you will succeed in the most.

“Setting rigid objectives for yourself is wrong. It’s a portfolio of wisdom that really matters.”

