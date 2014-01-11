Google Will Use Your Google+ Photo In Ads Starting Today Unless You Turn It Off

After announcing a new update to their terms of service back in November, Google will start using your profile information in advertisements.

This means that your profile name and photo could pop up in the form of recommendation regarding an app in the Google Play Store.

Fortunately, there’s a way to opt out of it. Here’s how.

Once you access your Google+ profile, click on Home. A drop down menu should appear. Go to settings.

After that, you’ll see the Shared Endorsements option. Click on Edit.

Scroll all the way down to the bottom. Make sure that box is unchecked if you don’t want your info appearing in these ads. Google needs permission to do this.





