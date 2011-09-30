Google Ads AdWords To YouTube

At long last, AdWords is coming to YouTube.



Google launched the service in beta on Wednesday, MediaPost reports.

Advertisers now have access to almost all of the capabilities available to them on paid-search ads on Google.com.

Some of the options, according to MediaPost:

Advertisers can now define a target group, set bid amounts for each of the four formats, and search and set target suggestions by keywords. For example, the targets include topics like Art & Entertainment; Audiences, males from 18-24; and Interests, hiking & Camping. The targeting capability uses logged-in user data provided by the users in YouTube accounts and some inference data. Advertisers also can target by content, such as Spanish-speaking content or sports.

An analytics engine will also help advertisers break down who is viewing their ad and for how long.

