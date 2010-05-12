Google Gleefully Thrown Under Bus By Agency Head

One of Google’s biggest frenemies is throwing the search giant under the bus.



Martin Sorrell, chief of WPP, the world’s largest ad group, tells Reuters he thinks the FTC should take a close look at Google’s plan to buy mobile ad company AdMob.

He doesn’t provide much of a reason for why, but he says “I don’t think in the case of DoubleClick it was deep enough and strong enough.” Google paid $3.1 billion for DoubleClick in 2008.

While Martin didn’t provide much of a reason, he doesn’t need to. Big ad agencies like WPP fear Google encroaching on their territory. Martin will support almost anything that stalls Google from getting more power.

See Also: Suddenly, Google Is An Underdog In Mobile Advertising

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.