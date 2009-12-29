The Real Reason Google's $750 Million AdMob Buy Is Getting Held Up

The real reason the Federal Trade Comission is taking a second look at Google’s $750 million AdMob acquisition has little to do with Google (GOOG), whiny consumer groups, competitive issues, or even Microsoft. The hold-up is thanks to the FTC’s own Washington D.C. turf war with the U.S. Justice Department. Or at least, that’s one story the pro-Googlers out there are spinning.



The pro-Googlers’ theory goes something like this:

The FTC wants to make sure it becomes the go-to agency for regulatory issues concerning the mobile space, not the DOJ.

A second review of Google’s AdMob acquisition helps it do that, because, as part of a second review, the FTC will get to interview any company in the mobile ad advertising space it wants.

Through this field research, the agency will learn tons about a space mostly made up of private companies that do not have to disclose their revenues.

This means the FTC will be the agency with reliable market share figures.

The idea is that then, the FTC would actually be the only agency with enough information to decide the fate of future mobile advertising mergers and deals — of which they expect to be plenty (Industry watchers assume Microsoft will follow Google’s AdMob acquistion by buying a startup like Millenial Media, Quatro wireless, Grey Stripe, or JumpTap).

Remember, that’s just one theory — and one we’ve heard from people friendly to Google.

