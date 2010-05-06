Google-AdMob FTC Ruling Could Come This Week

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission could offer its opinion on Google’s deal to acquire mobile ad network AdMob as soon as this week, says a person close to the deal.



TechCrunch had said today was the day for the FTC’s decision, but no announcement was made before 6 p.m. ET.

Google’s side fears the FTC could oppose the deal because the commission supposedly thinks it would give Google and Apple too much power in the nascent mobile ad industry. (Despite the fact that Apple has not yet delivered a single ad.)

The reality, as we’ve argued, is that the mobile ad industry is too small and too premature for government regulation.

Don’t miss: Why The FTC Must Approve The Google-AdMob Deal Immediately

