Latest In The Google-AdMob Fiasco: Feds Worried Google And Apple Will Run Away With Mobile Ad Market

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission continues its review of Google’s $750 million deal to acquire mobile ad network AdMob.



And, absurdly, it appears the FTC may actually oppose the deal. This would be a huge mistake and a terrible precedent for the government to set.

The FTC won’t talk to us. Here’s the latest we’re hearing from the pro-Google side:

An idea is growing traction at the FTC hypothesizing that if Google is allowed to acquire AdMob, the mobile advertising market will go from three major players — Google, AdMob, and Apple — to two. (Never mind that Apple did not have a mobile advertising business when Google announced its deal for AdMob, nor that Apple has not yet delivered a single mobile ad.)

The biggest opposition to the deal these days is coming from Microsoft and AT&T, NOT the other mobile ad startups that AdMob competes most closely with. We had heard in the past that Verizon was also raising a stink.

