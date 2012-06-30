Google Admits That Chrome Is Freezing, Crashing New Macbook Airs

Photo: Laptop Magazine

If you buy a new Macbook Air don’t install Chrome on it right away — unless you love the beach ball.Google has admitted that the browser was freezing the PC, reports Gizmodo.



A couple of days ago, Gizmodo wrote that it had brought some brand new MacBook Airs and that they were crashing and freezing like crazy. They got an outpouring of comments from others having the same problem.

Chrome was the cause, CNet’s Topher Kessler, reported, and late yesterday, Google fessed up and sent a statement to Gizmodo confirming. But it still did a little finger-pointing at Apple.

Google’s explanation is filled with technical gobbledygook speak, but it comes down to this. There’s a conflict between Chrome, Chrome extensions and the graphics chips used in the new Macbook Air PCs.

That conflict is “causing a kernel panic on Mac hardware,” as Google put it. In other words, it is causing the Mac to freeze. Google has issued a temporary fix by disabling some features that make Chrome run faster and promises a full fix soon.

But Kessler points out that this is also Apple’s problem. The kernel shouldn’t get into a panic at all and Apple needs to step up, too, and fix that part.

