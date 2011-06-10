Google Spends $400 Million On New York Ad Company Admeld

Google is buying New York-based ad startup Admeld for $400 million, TechCrunch reports.



Previously we had heard Google was trying to buy Admeld for $150-$200 million, but Admeld thought it was worth more.

Looks like it was right!

Admeld is a real time bidding platform (RTB), which means publishers can sell ad inventory in real time to the highest bidder. Should be helpful for Google’s growing display ad business.

