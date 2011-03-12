Google Says DoubleClick Is Doing Great

Google acquired display advertising company DoubleClick for $3.1 billion three years ago today, and the company celebrated the landmark by pointing to some of of its accomplishments in display advertising, and announcing that DoubleClick Exchange customers can now bid on video ads on YouTube.



The blog post announcing the change, which was written by senior VP Susan Wojcicki and VP Neil Mohan, reads like a response to a negative Businessweek article about DoubleClick yesterday.

For example, Google estimates that ads on the Google Display Network have driven more than 110 billion clickthroughs and advertisers have increased their spend on the network 5x in the last three years. The network, which was partly built with DoubleClick’s technology and engineers, allows users to place real-time bids on display ads across Google and affiliated sites.

Of course, Google doesn’t give an exact revenue number, but Citi’s Mark Maheny estimates it to be between $1 billion and $1.5 billion last year. The remainder of Google’s $2.5 billion in display revenue came from YouTube.

The YouTube announcement is part of a push by Google to earn more money from YouTube, which the company announced as one of its big four areas of focus for 2011 outside search. Yesterday, Google said it plans to grow YouTube headcount by 30%, putting it close to 1,000 employees, and a lot of those hires will come in advertising sales.

Display advertising was also mentioned as a big focus, along with Android and Enterprise services.

