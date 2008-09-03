Google Adds Video To Cloud Operating System

On the heels of its big splash over Chrome, Google (GOOG) is adding another feature to disrupt Microsoft Office (MSFT) and make its web-based applications more appealing to business users. Google is adding video to Google Apps, which can be uploaded and shared with co-workers or colleagues just like Google’s calendar, contacts, spreadsheets and documents.



This allows business and other users to share video securely, outside the YouTube environment, and the company suggests it’s perfect for training videos or communicating with remote workers. A nice feature, but like other Google Apps it’s unclear how this becomes a near-term revenue generator for Google.

Still missing: Live streaming, which could disrupt a host of companies that make a business of video conferencing for enterprises, ranging from eBay’s (EBAY) Skype to Cisco (CSCO). No doubt that’s on the drawing board, but as YouTube’s delayed effort indicates, enabling live streaming for such a big potential audience is easier said than done.



