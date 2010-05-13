Google Adds Tethering And WiFi Hotspot To Next Android Update

Photo: TechCrunch

The next version of Google’s Android OS will support tethering via USB and will turn the phone into a WiFi hotspot, Michael Arrington at TechCrunch reports.This means you’ll be able to use your Android phone’s wireless connection to connect your laptop to the internet.



AT&T promised to offer tethering for the iPhone in the U.S. last summer, but it still hasn’t materialised.

We’ll still have to wait and see how Google’s tethering option is offered to users. We don’t know if carriers will allow it, or how much they might charge if they do allow it.

But, if it’s pulled off successfully, this is another nice feature for Android that Apple does not have.

