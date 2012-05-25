Now You Can Buy In-App Subscriptions In Android Apps

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google announced today that it will allow Android developers to add in-app subscriptions to apps.That means you’ll soon have the ability to sign up for content like magazine subscriptions and games in your Android apps.



Developers will be able to add in-app subscriptions starting today. The announcement follows shortly after Google began allowing in-app purchases in Android apps.

