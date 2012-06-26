Gmail's iPhone App Just Got A Nice Update

Photo: Screenshot

Google updated its Gmail app for iPhone and iPad today, adding support for iOS Notification centre and the ability to send messages from an alternative email address.Now your new emails will show up in the drop-down Notifications centre on your iPhone or iPad. Google says notifications now appear five times faster than the last version of the app.



If you have more than one Gmail account, you can send messages from there by logging in from Settings > Accounts > Send Mail As. However, this feature still falls short of the unified inbox for multiple Gmail addresses that we’ve been wanting since the app launched several months ago.

You can get the updated app here.

Don’t Miss: The Top 10 iPhone Camera Apps Of All Time

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.