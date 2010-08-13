Google Adds New "Voice Action" To Android Phones -- Now You Can Send Texts By Talking

Google just introduced a new feature called “Voice Action” for Android phones at a mobile event currently underway.



Search Engine Land’s Danny Sullivan, who is covering the event live, reports that Google is showing off the new feature, which allows users to make calls, send texts, load websites, and more via voice commands.

UPDATE: Google has the official announcement up now.

Here’s a list of supported voice commands:

Speak any of these commands to perform a Voice Action on your phone:

send text to [contact] [message]

listen to [artist/song/album]

call [business]

call [contact]

send email to [contact] [message]

go to [website]

note to self [note]

navigate to [location/business name]

directions to [location/business name]

map of [location]

And here’s the demo:



