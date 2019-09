Google is sending out an over-the-air software update to the Nexus One giving it multi-touch support, just like the iPhone.



The update will also improve a glitch with its 3G connectivity, as well as provide an update to Google Maps.

Users can pinch and zoom in Maps, the browser, and the gallery.

