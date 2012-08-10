Google Search Just Got A Whole Lot Better On Your Smartphone

Google has just updated the way we view our search results on tablets and smartphones.



The update brings Google Now-like cards to mobile search results including flight schedules, weather, conversions, and a scientific calculator.

Dictionary definitions, local time look ups, and sunrise times have also been affected.

The changes streamline search and gives the user more control by making it easier to tweak a query without having to search again.

We discovered this update via Slashgear. The changes should be hitting the desktop soon.

The “cards” view builds on Google’s Knowledge Graph, which tries to bring you the one answer you’re looking for when you type in a query. We got our first look at this feature in June when Google unveiled Google Now, a Siri-like feature on Android.

Don’t Miss: 9 Apps You Should Be Using To Read Stuff On The Web >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.