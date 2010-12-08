Google Adds Instant Function To Address Bar In Chrome

Google just showed off a new, Google Instant-like feature for its Chrome browser that actually loads websites as you type in the address bar.



The feature loads sites you visit frequently as soon as you start typing their URLs. In the demo, Google showed websites loading as soon as the user entered a single letter.

Follow the Chrome event live here →

