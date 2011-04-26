Now You Can Upload Entire Folders To Google Docs

Photo: Google

Google added a bunch of handy new features to Google Docs that makes it easier to upload multiple files at once.Now you can upload entire folders at once without selecting each individual file. The feature is available starting today.



To use it, you’ll have to download a tiny extension for Firefox and Safari. Click “Upload” from your Google Docs menu and install it when prompted.

When it’s done, a drop down menu will be added to the Upload button. From there, select “folder” and choose the folder you want to upload. Google Docs will also keep your folders organised, so if you have folders within folders, those will look the same.

