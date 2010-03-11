Google Decides To Make Real Money Off YouTube's Mobile Site

Banner ad on YouTube’s mobile site

Photo: Google

YouTube, Google’s video sharing site, is adding banner ads across its mobile site, the company announced on its blog today.It’s just the latest example of Google trying to monetise its wildly popular video site. Doug Anmuth at Barclays says this is the year YouTube will be profitable on $700 million in revenue.



Here’s what the company said about the ads so far:

Our first tests of YouTube mobile ads — with brands ranging from L’Oreal to Land Rover — showed strong results related to click-throughs, user experience and brand awareness, and we’ve learned a lot in the months since then. As a result, ads on the YouTube mobile website will be banner ads sold on a full-day basis (like with the YouTube homepage on the web), making a mobile buy an easy and valuable addition to any YouTube campaign. For example, today Mazda is running a homepage ad on YouTube.com, and extended their campaign to run ads on our mobile site as well.

