Google Adds Application Statistics For Android Developers

By M.H. Williams



In a recent post on the Android Developers blog, Google announced the addition of an Application Statistics dashboard to the Market Developer Console. The new dashboard will allow developers to track install of their apps by platform version, device, region, and language. Developers can also use the dashboard to see how their apps are performing relative to the rest of the Android Market, via aggregate data.

“On the Android Market team, it’s been our goal to bring you improved ways of seeing and understanding the installation performance of your published applications. We know that this information is critical in helping you tune your development and marketing efforts,” wrote Eric Chu of the Android Developer Ecosystem team. “We are continuing to work hard to deliver more reporting features to help you manage your products successfully on Android Market.”

The new dashboard will show statistics going back to December 22, 2010.

