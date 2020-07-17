Google is adding 117 new emoji in Android 11 coming this fall — see them all

- Google just announced the new emoji coming to Android 11.
- Notable additions include the transgender symbol, more food, and tools.
- These are Android versions of the emoji announced by Unicode in January.
Android users will soon be able to use some of Unicode’s new emoji for 2020, like the smiley face with a tear.
Unicode, the cross-industry consortium that decides on text-based standards for the internet, announced in January new emoji, with more options for animals, plants, and more. They have were approved by the Unicode consortium, and now they’re coming to Android.
In a press release, Google said that it chose to reveal the emoji designs on July 17, World Emoji Day. The emoji will be available with the release of Android 11 in the fall.
1. Plunger
2. Blueberries
3. Flatbread
4. Bucket
5. Beetle
6. Fondue
7. Mouse trap
8. Drum
9. Feather
10. Coin
11. Fly
12. Heart
13. People hugging
14. Accordion
15. Log
16. Lungs
17. Sewing needle
18. Olives
19. Bell pepper
20. Potted plant
21. Cockroach
22. Rock
23. Knot
24. Placard
25. Tamale
26. Transgender symbol
27. Teapot
28. Tombstone
29. Toothbrush
30. Smiling face with tear
31. Ninja (with different skin tones)
32. Disguised face
33. Saw
34. Screwdriver
35. Ladder
36. Hook
37. Mirror
38. Window
39. Flip flops
40. Boomerang
41. Magic wand
42. Piñata
43. Nesting doll
44. Military helmet
45. Worm
