Google is adding 117 new emoji in Android 11 coming this fall — see them all

Dave Smith/Business Insider Emoji.

Google just announced the new emoji coming to Android 11.

Notable additions include the transgender symbol, more food, and tools.

These are Android versions of the emoji announced by Unicode in January.

Android users will soon be able to use some of Unicode’s new emoji for 2020, like the smiley face with a tear.

Unicode, the cross-industry consortium that decides on text-based standards for the internet, announced in January new emoji, with more options for animals, plants, and more. They have were approved by the Unicode consortium, and now they’re coming to Android.

In a press release, Google said that it chose to reveal the emoji designs on July 17, World Emoji Day. The emoji will be available with the release of Android 11 in the fall.

1. Plunger

Google Plunger.

2. Blueberries

Google Blueberries.

3. Flatbread

Google Flat bread.

4. Bucket

Google Bucket.

5. Beetle

Google Beetle.

6. Fondue

Google Fondue.

7. Mouse trap

Google Mouse trap.

8. Drum

Google Drum.

9. Feather

Google Feather.

10. Coin

Google Coin.

11. Fly

Google Fly.

12. Heart

Google Heart.

13. People hugging

Google Hug.

14. Accordion

Google Accordion.

15. Log

Google Log.

16. Lungs

Google Lungs.

17. Sewing needle

Google Sewing needle.

18. Olives

Google Olives.

19. Bell pepper

Google Bell pepper.

20. Potted plant

Google Potted plant.

21. Cockroach

Google Cockroach.

22. Rock

Google Rock.

23. Knot

Google Knot.

24. Placard

Google Placard.

25. Tamale

Google Tamale.

26. Transgender symbol

Google Transgender symbol.

27. Teapot

Google Teapot.

28. Tombstone

Google Tombstone.

29. Toothbrush

Google Toothbrush.

30. Smiling face with tear

Google Smiling face with tear.

31. Ninja (with different skin tones)

Google Ninja.

32. Disguised face

Google Disguised face.

33. Saw

Google Saw.

34. Screwdriver

Google Screwdriver.

35. Ladder

Google Ladder.

36. Hook

Google Hook.

37. Mirror

Google Mirror.

38. Window

Google Window.

39. Flip flops

Google Flip flops.

40. Boomerang

Google Boomerang.

41. Magic wand

Google Magic wand.

42. Piñata

Google Piñata.

43. Nesting doll

Google Nesting doll.

44. Military helmet

Google Military helmet.

45. Worm

Google Worm.

