Google is adding 117 new emoji in Android 11 coming this fall — see them all

Mary Meisenzahl
Dave Smith/Business InsiderEmoji.

Android users will soon be able to use some of Unicode’s new emoji for 2020, like the smiley face with a tear.

Unicode, the cross-industry consortium that decides on text-based standards for the internet, announced in January new emoji, with more options for animals, plants, and more. They have were approved by the Unicode consortium, and now they’re coming to Android.

In a press release, Google said that it chose to reveal the emoji designs on July 17, World Emoji Day. The emoji will be available with the release of Android 11 in the fall.

1. Plunger

GooglePlunger.

2. Blueberries

GoogleBlueberries.

3. Flatbread

GoogleFlat bread.

4. Bucket

GoogleBucket.

5. Beetle

GoogleBeetle.

6. Fondue

GoogleFondue.

7. Mouse trap

GoogleMouse trap.

8. Drum

GoogleDrum.

9. Feather

GoogleFeather.

10. Coin

GoogleCoin.

11. Fly

GoogleFly.

12. Heart

GoogleHeart.

13. People hugging

GoogleHug.

14. Accordion

GoogleAccordion.

15. Log

GoogleLog.

16. Lungs

GoogleLungs.

17. Sewing needle

GoogleSewing needle.

18. Olives

GoogleOlives.

19. Bell pepper

GoogleBell pepper.

20. Potted plant

GooglePotted plant.

21. Cockroach

GoogleCockroach.

22. Rock

GoogleRock.

23. Knot

GoogleKnot.

24. Placard

GooglePlacard.

25. Tamale

GoogleTamale.

26. Transgender symbol

GoogleTransgender symbol.

27. Teapot

GoogleTeapot.

28. Tombstone

GoogleTombstone.

29. Toothbrush

GoogleToothbrush.

30. Smiling face with tear

GoogleSmiling face with tear.

31. Ninja (with different skin tones)

GoogleNinja.

32. Disguised face

GoogleDisguised face.

33. Saw

GoogleSaw.

34. Screwdriver

GoogleScrewdriver.

35. Ladder

GoogleLadder.

36. Hook

GoogleHook.

37. Mirror

GoogleMirror.

38. Window

GoogleWindow.

39. Flip flops

GoogleFlip flops.

40. Boomerang

GoogleBoomerang.

41. Magic wand

GoogleMagic wand.

42. Piñata

GooglePiñata.

43. Nesting doll

GoogleNesting doll.

44. Military helmet

GoogleMilitary helmet.

45. Worm

GoogleWorm.

