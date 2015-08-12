Yup, Google actually served alphabet soup for lunch today

After making waves Monday by announcing a massive re-org that puts all of its businesses under the umbrella of a new parent company called Alphabet, Google validated the all the jokes and punditry in the best way possible: It actually served alphabet soup for lunch on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Instagram of Google intern Stefan Dierauf.



(We first saw it via The Verge’s Casey Newton.)

The menu selection wasn’t Google’s only show of cheekiness around the Alphabet news. The company also hid a reference to the satirical HBO show “Silicon Valley” in its announcement.

That’s the only photo we could find on Twitter or Instagram, but if you’ve spotted any more, send them our way ([email protected]).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.