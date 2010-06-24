Whoa! Google Android Activations Leap 60% In A Month

Motorola Droid X

Photo: Engadget

Google activates 160,000 Android smartphones per day, Google exec Andy Rubin told reporters at the Verizon Droid X launch today.At Google’s developer conference in May, the company said it was activating 100,000 Android phones per day, up from 60,000 per day in February and 30,000 per day last year.



Three reasons for all the ubiquity:

Google’s Android software is a strong second to Apple’s iPhone software.

Android is free for manufacturers to install, so it’s on a lot of phones.

Android is being distributed by a ton of carriers, including all four major U.S. carriers, while Apple is still exclusive to AT&T in the U.S.

