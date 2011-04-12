Google Should Spend $6 Billion On LinkedIn -- The SAIcast Discuss

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>



Ever since he took over as Google’s CEO, Larry Page has made it clear that Google is at war with Facebook. Page has also shown that he’s not afraid to spend the big bucks to acquire companies simply because, well, Google has tons of money.

The SAIcast discuss which big name tech companies Google should throw money at and acquire.

Also, the Winklevoss twins want more money, no one at Twitter has a BlackBerry, and will the iPhone 5 make it out in time before Christmas?

Or download this episode (right click and save)

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

• Don’t Be Surprised When Marissa Mayer Leaves Google



• Why Did Google Pay Two Employees MILLIONS Of Dollars To Not Work For Twitter?

• Here’s What’s Coming In iOS 5

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.