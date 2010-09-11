Google Can't Hire Anyone, So It's Going Crazy Acquiring Companies

In the last twelve months, Google has acquired (or planned to acquire) 20-six different companies.



Why is Google going on such a crazy shopping spree? On a basic level, it can afford it, since it has billions in cash. And Google thinks its smart to invest in companies and people to turbo charge the company now for the future.

But, below those superficial reasons there seems to lurk a more vexing problem for Google. It’s no longer a sexy growth business, and we’ve heard that’s making it harder for Google to attract the best and the brightest in the industry.

Facebook wrested that mantle away Google. Facebook is growing like a weed, introducing new products, and most importantly pre-IPO, which means big paydays eventually for employees joining today.

Google offered $500,000 to an employee who was leaving for Facebook. He turned it down and joined Facebook anyway. (We’ve also heard Quora is hiring lots of talent lately. More on that later.)

Which, brings us to Google’s acquisitions. It bought some big companies, but mostly it’s smaller companies filled with industrious, intelligent, entrepreneurs.

Google used to be able to just hire those people. Today, if it wants them in the Google Plex it has to buy the company they’re working on.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.