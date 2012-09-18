Google M&A Chief: I Have An Unlimited Budget For Making Acquisitions

Hey startups, if Google is looking at buying your company make sure you ask for double what you think you’re worth. Google’s not going to say it can’t afford you!



In an interview at Bloomberg, David Lawee, who leads Google’s mergers and acquisitions business says he has an unlimited budget for buying companies. He says that if he had a budget then Google couldn’t make big acquisitions like Motorola. That would have probably blown out the budget since it was $12.5 billion.

