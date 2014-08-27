Google Acquires A Special Effects Company That Worked On 'Star Trek'

Google just acquired a company called Zync, a visual effects cloud rendering company that worked on movies like “Star Trek Into Darkness” and “Looper” in the past.

The exact terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Google said Zync will be joining Google’s Cloud Platform team following today’s announcement.

Zync’s technology gives visual artists and designers the flexibility to process image rendering and special effects – all in the cloud. Usually, you would need big hardware to establish the same type of render performance, which is more expensive and time consuming.

Zync’s solution has been used in over a dozen feature films and hundreds of commercials so far, amounting to more than 6.5 million hours of video, its website says.

Here’s what Google had to say about today’s acquisition:

Together Zync and Cloud Platform will offer studios the rendering performance and capacity they need, while helping them manage costs. For example, with per-minute billing studios aren’t trapped into paying for unused capacity when their rendering needs don’t fit in perfect hour increments.

