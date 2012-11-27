Correction: Google Did Not Buy ICOA Inc.*

Like many other outlets we were duped by a fake press release saying that Google had acquired wireless Internet network provider ICOA INC for $400 million.



ICOA Inc. provides Wi-Fi to high traffic public locations like airports and restaurants and because of Google’s recent pursuits in fibre internet many assumed it to be true.

AllThingsD didn’t buy the story, it was the first to say the report was fake via Google sources.

