Google Acquires Text-To-Speech Startup Phonetic Arts

Google has acquired synthetic speech startup Phonetic Arts, the company just announced.



Google already has text-to-speech capability built into Google Translate, but admits that the quality leaves much to be desired. Google’s announcement hints that the company has much broader plans for text-to-speech in the future, but doesn’t go into specifics. But there are plenty of ways good text-to-speech could be useful on mobile devices if it were built in to Android.

Financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

