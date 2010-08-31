Google Acquires SocialDeck, Another Casual Gaming Company

Google has acquired SocialDeck, a mobile gaming startup, the company just announced.



This is just the latest of a series of acquisitions in the social space for Google, which appears to be buying the talent it needs to launch its Google Me network.

Details on Google’s plans for Me are still thin on the ground, but Google is clearly paying a lot of attention to casual gaming. The company recently invested $100-$200 million in FarmVille developer Zynga, spent $228 million on Slide and its founder Max Levchin, and another $70 million on payments platform Jambool.

That’s a lot of money to throw at gaming in particular, but it’s good to see that Google realises it needs to shop for new talent if it wants to make a serious play in social networking.

