Google Tries Freebasing

Nick Saint
eric schmidt shopping

Google acquired Metaweb Technologies, the San Francisco startup behind collaborative database Freebase, the company announced today.

Freebase is freely editable by anyone, like Wikipedia, but is structured as a database. Google says it will maintain Freebase as a free and open product, but it sounds as if the acquisition is mainly about stregthening the team behind Google’s own semantic search efforts.

There’s also a heartwarming story within this news: Goldman Sachs is an investor in Metaweb, which raised $57 million in two venture rounds before the acquisition.

