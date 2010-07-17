Google Tries Freebasing

Google acquired Metaweb Technologies, the San Francisco startup behind collaborative database Freebase, the company announced today.



Freebase is freely editable by anyone, like Wikipedia, but is structured as a database. Google says it will maintain Freebase as a free and open product, but it sounds as if the acquisition is mainly about stregthening the team behind Google’s own semantic search efforts.

There’s also a heartwarming story within this news: Goldman Sachs is an investor in Metaweb, which raised $57 million in two venture rounds before the acquisition.

Click here to see all the other companies Google has bought recently →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.