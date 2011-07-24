Google Acquires PittPatt, A Facial Recognition Company That Can Spot You In Photos And Videos

Last week we reported that social groups startup Fridge had been acquired by Google+.



Now the company has gobbled up another startup that could align nicely with its new social network.

PittPatt was just acquired by Google. The company began as a Carnegie Mellon University project, and it can spot people in photos and videos with facial recognition and tracking technology.

With a strict privacy policy in place, Google could use PittPatt’s technology to enhance YouTube, Google+, Images, and even mobile experiences.

“The Pittsburgh Pattern Recognition team has developed innovative technology in the area of pattern recognition and computer vision,” says Google. “We think their research and technology can benefit our users in many ways, and we look forward to working with them.”

