Google's Shopping Spree Continues, Acquires Photo Editing Site Picnik

Google has acquired online photo-editing site Picnik, the company announced in a blog post today.



Picnik, which has 20 employees and millions of monthly visitors, calls Google “truly the best home we could have found.”

Google has been picking up a small company or so on a monthly basis in the past few months.

No word on the price of the acquisition.

