Google Steps Up Its Investment In Social Games With $70 Million Acquisition Of Jambool

Google just poured another $70 million into its social gaming play, with the acquisition of in-game payments startup Jambool, TechCrunch reports.



Google has been on an acquisition spree, and $70 million isn’t a huge sum for the search giant, but the social gaming spending is starting to add up: last week, the company bought Slide for $228 million, and last month it emerged that Google had secretly invested $100-$200 million in FarmVille developer Zynga.

Later this year, the company plans to launch Google Games as an alternative destination to Facebook for casual gaming. This is pretty far from anything Google has had success with on its own, so it makes sense that the company is acquiring talent and technology to make this work.

TechCrunch reports that Google is paying $55 million for the company, plus another $15-$20 million in earnouts.

