Google Acquires Search Startup Aardvark For $50 Million

Google (GOOG) has acquired search startup Aardvark for $50 million, TechCrunch reports.

Aardvark is a Silicon Valley-based startup founded by a bunch of ex-Googlers.

How it works is you ask it a question via email or IM and it goes to your Facebook friends (and their friends) looking for an answer.

Once it gets one, it IMs or emails you back.

TechCrunch: Google has acquired social search service

, says a source that has been briefed on the deal, for around $50 million. We first reported on the discussions between the two companies in December. Those discussions have now turned into a signed deal, says our source, and will be announced today or tomorrow.

A couple weeks ago, we heard IAC took a look at Aardvark and passed.

Google is going on a startup acquisition binge these days. Here’s why:

Google has a ton of cash.

It can’t spend big chunks of it on big companies because of antitrust concerns.

Google is losing talented entrepreneurs left and right.

So how well will Google integrate all these new startups? Don’t miss: Grading Google’s Acquisitions

