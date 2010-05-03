Google Acquires 3D Desktop Startup BumpTop

Google has acquired BumpTop, a startup that designs software that creates a 3D interface for your desktop, the company announced today.



Wellington Financial first reported that the deal had probably occurred, and an announcement on the startup’s website now confirms it.

Google has not yet made an announcement, and it’s unclear exactly what Google will use BumpTop’s technology for.

Google is currently developing an operating system called Chrome. There’s also its mobile OS, Android, which could be modified to work on tablets.

The acquisition is probably about BumpTop’s tech and team, rather than the actual product, which BumpTop says will be discontinued.

Google has a huge pile of cash, and has been making small acquisitions at a steady clip for the past few months.

