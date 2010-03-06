Google Swallows Up Email iPhone App reMail, Open-Sources It

The source code for reMail, the email app for the iPhone recently acquired by Google, is now open source and available on Google Code.



reMail downloads all of your email to your iPhone, and provides a powerful search tool to work through it.

After Google acquired the company last month, reMail was removed from Apple’s iPhone App Store, as founder Gabor Cselle and other reMailers were being put on other Google projects.

This is great news for iPhone developers. Gabor says he hopes “developers interested in making email-related apps can use reMail code as a starting point.” Developers working on new email apps will get the core functionality for free, and can put all their energy in to contributing new innovations on top of it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.