In A Dramatic Power Play, Google Allegedly Forces An Android Partner To Cancel A Phone At The Very Last Minute

On Monday, we wrote about a huge threat to Google and Apple that you’ve probably never heard of: Aliyun, a mobile operating system from Chinese Internet company Alibaba.It’s a huge threat because Aliyun is increasingly popular in China.



That’s scary to Google for two reasons:

The Chinese Internet is already bigger than the American Internet.

Mobile is going to eventually become the way people access the Internet around the globe.

But don’t take it from us.

Actions speak louder than words, and reportedly, Google just took a pretty bold action that shows just how much of a threat it believes Aliyun to be.

Reuters has a dramatic story about how Google forced one of its partners, Acer, to shut down a phone launch at the last minute because that phone was going to run on the Aliyun operating system.

Apparently, journalists showed up to for a phone-launch event but were told it had been canceled due to “internal reasons”

Alibaba, which makes Aliyun, told Reuters: “Our partner received notification from Google that if the new product launch with Aliyun went ahead, Google would terminate Android product cooperation and related technical authorization with Acer.”

We’ve reached out to Google to confirm the Reuters report, and will update this post if they got anything wrong.

