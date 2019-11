Googlers say the company is trying to crush worker organisation after it fired 4 people

Getty Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Google has been accused of “union-busting” after it fired four employees on Monday for what it described in an internal memo as “clear and repeated violations” of its data-security policies.

According to Bloomberg, the internal memo said the employees had searched for and distributed information outside the scope of their jobs. But some are arguing the employees were targeted for their criticism of their employer.

On Tuesday, the employee activist group Google Walkout for Real Change published a blog post on Medium that accused Google of “hiring a union-busting firm” and “attempting to crush worker organising.”

A Google spokesman told Business Insider the company “could confirm” the contents of the internal note published by Bloomberg but did not provide further comment.

Activist employees at Google have accused the firm of union busting after it fired four employees on Monday for what it described as "clear and repeated violations" of its data-security policy.

On Tuesday, the activist group Google Walkout for Real Change published a blog post on Medium that accused Google of "hiring a union-busting firm" and "attempting to crush worker organising."

The group was behind the mass employee walkouts at Google over sexual harassment in 2018, but it has evolved to discuss wider workplace issues at the company. The group disputed Google’s version of events and said the firm had fired employees who also happened to be involved in protests about the company’s culture.

“Four of our colleagues took a stand and organised for a better workplace,” the post said. “This is explicitly condoned in Google’s Code of Conduct, which ends: ‘​​​​​​​And remember… don’t be evil, and if you see something that you think isn’t right – speak up.’

“When they did, Google retaliated against them. Today, after putting two of them on sudden and unexplained leave, the company fired all four in an attempt to crush worker organising.”

On Monday, Google circulated an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg that said the firm had fired four employees for searching for and distributing information outside the scope of their jobs. Two of the four had been involved in protests against Google, and they insinuated that they had been targeted for their activism.

Troy Wolverton/Business Insider A protester at the 2018 Google walkouts over sexual harassment.

The Medium post accused Google of deliberately obfuscating its policy on which documents employees could look at so employees would unwittingly look at off-limits documents – giving Google an excuse for targeting employees as it saw fit.

“Google redrafted its policies, making it a fireable offence to even look at certain documents,” the post said. “And let’s be clear, looking at such documents is a big part of Google culture; the company describes it as a benefit in recruiting, and even encourages new hires to read docs from projects all across the company.”

The group added that the policy was unclear and that documents were not labelled as off limits.

“No meaningful guidance has ever been offered on how employees could consistently comply with this policy,” the group wrote. “The policy change amounted to: access at your own risk and let executives figure out whether you should be punished after the fact.

“We knew then, and it’s clear now: this policy change was setting up an excuse to retaliate against organisers, allowing the company a pretext for picking and choosing who to target.”

Current and former Googlers expressed outrage about the firings and supported the view that Google was clamping down on vocal employees. The New York Times earlier reported that Google had quietly hired an anti-union consulting firm called IRI Consultants.

Meredith Whittaker, who helped organise the 2018 walkout, described the firm’s actions as “craven retaliation.”

It's happened. Google is illegally firing organizers. This is craven retaliation, and I ask everyone who can to show up and support. More soon… https://t.co/eulcghkJVQ — Meredith Whittaker (@mer__edith) November 25, 2019

A Google spokesman said the company could "confirm the contents of the internal note" published in Bloomberg's article but did not provide further comment.

