OOPS: Google Accidentally Leaks Pictures Of The Highly Anticipated Nexus 5 Phone, Again

When Google’s Nexus 5 is released in a few weeks, it will hardly be a surprise. The new Android device leaked again last night in the Google Play store, where users saw a 16GB version being advertised for $US349, Engadget reports.

The Nexus 5 is Google’s upcoming Android device which is supposed to have a vastly-improved camera. It’s expected to be released in the next few weeks.

A few days ago, a video of the Nexus 5 leaked. A few months ago, the Nexus 5 was spotted in another accidental leak by Google. The phones were seen being used by Google employees in a promotional video for Google’s new operating system, KitKat. When Google found out about the leak, it yanked the video from the web.

Similarly, Google was quick to yank the listings last night after the leak was exposed.

But thanks to Twitter user Marques Brownlee, there are screengrabs of its brief leak.

Twitter via MKBHD Google Nexus 5 as advertised in a Google Play Store leak.

Twitter via MKBHD Google Nexus 5 being advertised in the Play Store accidentally.

