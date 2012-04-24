Google Accidentally Confirms The Existence Of Its Dropbox Killer

Photo: Flickr/Esther Dyson

Google Drive, the company’s long-rumoured cloud storage system and Dropbox killer, is pretty much confirmed to exist, reports The Verge.A Google Docs support page provides the user with details on how to transfer document ownership to a different user, as well as send it to his “Google Drive on the web.”



Reuters reports that Google Drive could launch as soon as today. If the report is accurate, then users will get 5 GB of storage for free and can pay for up to 100 GB at a monthly fee if they want.

