WHOOPS: Google Admits Games Are Coming To Google+

Google accidentally confirmed that games are coming to Google+ soon, and it looks like the company is taking steps to make sure users aren’t flooded with game notifications — an annoying feature of some Facebook games.This morning, SlashGear noticed the following line on a Google+ help page:



If you’re looking for updates shared from games, check your Games stream.

Hopefully the reverse is also true — if you’re NOT looking for updates shared from games, you’ll never have to see them unless you check your Games stream. That would eliminate the need for posts like this one from Facebook: “how to block notifications from games so that I’m no longer annoyed.”

The reference has been removed, but it’s the strongest hint yet that games are coming to the hot social network soon.

