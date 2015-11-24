Google has an amazing hidden 'Star Wars' joke right in the search engine

Google’s “Star Wars” love is in full swing, just weeks ahead of the release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

And beyond the “Light Side/Dark Side” makeovers that Google brought to its apps on Monday, there’s one more little easter egg waiting for you, hidden right inside the search engine.

Just go to Google.com on any of your devices, type in “A long time ago in a galaxy far far away,” and enjoy your search results, presented in that signature “Star Wars” opening crawl style. It even plays the theme song.

Check it out:

And for comparison, here’s the opening to 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope:”

Disappointingly, it doesn’t seem like you can trick Google into displaying other search results by adding anything after the search terms.

And since I can’t think of a good Star Wars joke to end on, let’s just enjoy the newest “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” TV commercial together, one more time:

Of course, if you’d rather kiss a Wookiee, that can be arranged.

