Google '99.9%' Certain It Will Close Its Search Engine In China

Google is “99.9%” certain to close down its Chinese search engine, the FT reports after speaking with a source at the company.



Even after Google closes the search engine, it will take time to close down the business and the FT says Google wants to “takes steps to protect local employees from retaliation by the authorities.”

Google hopes to continue other operations in the country. Though, the FT reports Google officials fear backlash from the Chinese government might make it difficult.

Here’s the full story from the FT:

Google has drawn up detailed plans for the closure of its Chinese search engine and is now “99.9 per cent” certain to go ahead as talks over censorship with the Chinese authorities have reached an apparent impasse, according to a person familiar with the company’s thinking.

In a hardening of positions on both sides, the Chinese government also on Friday threw down a direct public challenge to the US search company, with a warning that it was not prepared to compromise on internet censorship to stop Google leaving.

