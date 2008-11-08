Google: $53 Million Gained In Sale Of Performics (GOOG)

In August, Google (GOOG) sold DoubleClick’s Performics SEM unit to Publicis, and now we have a price tag on it: $53 million, according to Google’s just-filed 10-Q.



Back in 2004, DoubleClick spent $58 million, plus a $7 million earnout to acquire Performics, though the two numbers aren’t quite apples-to-apples. Google held onto the affiliate marketing business, which became the Google Affiliate Network.

See Also:

Google Sells DoubleClick’s SEM Business To Ad Conglom Publicis

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.